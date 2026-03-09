LAPD identifies Florida woman as suspect in Rihanna's house shooting

The Brief A gunwoman allegedly fired multiple shots into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Beverly Crest home on Sunday. The suspect has been identified by the LAPD as 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz. Her bail has been set at $10,225,000.



On Monday, authorities released the name of the woman accused of firing multiple rounds of gunfire into Rihanna’s home over the weekend.

LAPD identifies suspect as Florida woman

What we know:

Scary moments unfolded Sunday around 1:20 p.m. when an armed suspect, identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, allegedly shot into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home in Los Angeles’ Beverly Crest neighborhood. Ortiz is an Orlando, Florida resident, authorities said.

Investigators said a woman pulled up in front of the home and began shooting in the quiet neighborhood in broad daylight. Witnesses told police it was a nonstop barrage of bullets, with some rounds hitting the front gate and reportedly the entrance to the home behind the gate.

Officials confirmed the Fenty Beauty founder was home at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was seen driving a white Tesla with paper plates and was last spotted traveling northbound on Coldwater Canyon Avenue toward the San Fernando Valley.

LAPD's air unit located the Tesla and followed it to the Sherman Oaks Galleria at the intersection of Sepulveda and Ventura boulevards. LAPD officers were waiting when the Tesla pulled into the parking area and took Ortiz into custody.

Officers said they found an assault-style rifle inside the vehicle.

On Monday, FOX 11's Gigi Graciette confirmed with the LAPD that the 35-year-old was booked for attempted murder. In addition, her bail was set at $10,225,000, and she remains in custody.

‘Very jarring’

What they're saying:

One neighbor described the moment he heard gunfire erupt in the upscale area.

"Bam, bam, bam bam bam, like probably 10 shots. It was scary, but you know, I can't imagine being in the house because you're hearing the bullets hitting and that sort of stuff. I have no idea what it could have been, although I know it was just jarring, very jarring in the middle of a nice Sunday afternoon," he said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if A$AP Rocky and the couple's children were home at the time of the shooting.

Any possible connection between the suspect, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is unknown. Investigators were looking into the possibility that Ortiz flew across the country to carry out the shooting.