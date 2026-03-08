Rihanna's Beverly Hills home shot at while singer was inside: TMZ reports

The Brief Someone allegedly fired shots in the direction of Rihanna's home, TMZ said in a report. The shots were allegedly fired while the singer was inside her Beverly Hills home, TMZ reports. It is unknown if her longtime partner A$AP Rocky and the couple's children were home at the time of the incident.



Rihanna's Beverly Hills home was reportedly shot at over the weekend.

According to a report from TMZ, someone fired "multiple rounds" towards the singer's home on Sunday, March 8. She was believed to be home when the shots were fired, TMZ said in its report.

The aforementioned TMZ report said a woman – believed to be possibly in her 30s – have since been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It is unknown whether Rihanna's longtime partner A$AP Rocky and the couple's children were home at the time of the incident.

TMZ's report initially read it was unknown if Rihanna was home during the shots-fired incident, but later reported that she was, in fact, inside the residence when the woman allegedly opened fire.

There are no reports indicating anyone – including Rihanna – were hit by the bullets in the alleged shooting.

