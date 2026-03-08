Beverly Hills neighbors react to shots fired at Rihanna's home

The Brief Police are investigating after a woman allegedly fired about 10 shots at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home while she was inside, though she was not injured. The suspect was later arrested in Sherman Oaks, and authorities are working to determine why the home was targeted. Neighbors described hearing rapid gunfire echo through the neighborhood, which has seen prior incidents at the property, including a 2018 burglary.



Police are investigating after a woman allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a mansion owned by pop superstar Rihanna in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Authorities say the Grammy-winning artist was home at the time of the shooting but was not injured. The suspect was later arrested in nearby Sherman Oaks, according to police.

Investigators believe the woman fired around 10 rounds from inside a car toward the property, with at least one bullet penetrating the walls of the home.

The residence is where Rihanna lives with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children.

Neighbors said the sound of gunfire echoed through the neighborhood.

"It was scary. I can’t imagine being in the house hearing the bullets hit and that sort of stuff," said Keith England, who lives nearby and heard the gunshots.

England said the shots came in quick succession.

"Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam — like probably 10 shots," he said.

Another neighbor, Isabel Thorne, said the sound carried across the area.

"It was really loud, and everything echoes in this valley. You can hear everything," Thorne said. "A shot — it’s not something you expect."

England said the incident was surprising given the neighborhood.

"My first thought was, really? Given the neighborhood, you don’t usually expect drive-by shootings in a place like this," he said. "But they’re everywhere now."

The property has been targeted before. In 2018, surveillance video captured burglars breaking into the nine-time Grammy winner’s home.

Authorities are now working to determine why the home was targeted. Police have not released the identity of the suspect, and no injuries were reported.