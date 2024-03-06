Rideshare driver struck, killed woman in Fullerton hit-and-run crash, police say

A rideshare driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a woman in Fullerton is in custody, according to police.

An investigation revealed the driver, identified as 43-year-old Thomas Loranze Henry of Ontario, was working in the area when he hit the 47-year-old woman as she was walking in the intersection of Newport and Harbor boulevards on March 3, officials said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening head injury but later died.

According to authorities, witnesses were contacted and video and physical evidence led to the identification of Henry as the primary suspect.

Henry was arrested Tueday and booked on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, officials said.