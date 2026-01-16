Rick Caruso opts out of another political run

The Brief Rick Caruso announced he will not run for office. Caruso ran for LA mayor in 2022 but lost to Karen Bass.



After much speculation, businessman Rick Caruso has decided not to run for office in the upcoming election.

His name surfaced as a potential candidate for California governor and Los Angeles mayor after he said in September 2025 that he was seriously considering another political campaign.

He posted to Instagram Friday saying, "Though my name will not be on a ballot, my work continues. I am immensely proud of what we are accomplishing through Steadfast LA, supporting victims of the Palisades and Eaton Fires, as well as through my company and family foundations’ efforts to strengthen communities in need." It went on to read, "Public service does not require a title. It is, and will always be, my calling. I remain devoted to serving our communities in every way I can, just from a different seat."

Caruso ran for mayor but lost the 2022 race to Karen Bass.

Since the January 2025 Palisades Fire broke out, he's criticized Bass and the city for their handling and response to the fire. He blamed officials' "excuses" and "negligence" for the deadly devastation. The real estate developer then took matters into his own hands by creating the nonprofit Steadfast LA, aimed at accelerating the rebuilding and recovery process for communities impacted by the fire.

2026 LA mayoral run

As of Jan. 16, 2026, the LA City Ethics Commission website has a total of 25 mayoral candidates listed.

Mayor Karen Bass is seeking re-election.

CA gubernatorial race

As for the race for governor, a host of candidates have thrown their names into the hat. Some of the candidates include Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, former LA mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Tony Thurmond, Betty Yee, Katie Porter, Steve Hilton, Leo Zacky, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Tom Steyer, and Ian Calderon.

Gavin Newsom is unable to run due to term limits.

The statewide primary election is on June 2, 2026. For both the races of governor and mayor, if no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in the general election on November 3, 2026.