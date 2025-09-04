Rick Caruso says he's considering possible run for LA mayor or California governor

The Brief Rick Caruso said he's considering a possible run for LA mayor or California governor. Caruso, the developer known for The Grove and The Americana at Brand shopping malls, lost the 2022 LA mayoral race to Karen Bass.



Billionaire businessman Rick Caruso says he's seriously considering another political campaign.

He told Bloomberg TV he hasn't yet decided on whether to run for Los Angeles mayor or California governor, but he plans to decide soon.

"Well I'm seriously looking at it and I've got a team of people are working on it and I'll make a decision soon on that," Caruso told Bloomberg.

Caruso lost the 2022 LA mayoral race to Karen Bass.

Since the January 2025 Palisades Fire broke out, he's criticized Bass and the city for their handling and response to the fire. He blamed officials' "excuses" and "negligence" for the deadly devastation. The real estate developer then took matters into his own hands by creating the nonprofit Steadfast LA, aimed at accelerating the rebuilding and recovery process for communities impacted by the fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Caruso has also called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop bickering and work with President Trump to get $34 billion in delayed wildfire aid.