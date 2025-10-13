Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to challenge Karen Bass in LA mayoral race

The Brief Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced his candidacy for mayor, setting up a challenge to incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the June 2026 election. The campaign is expected to focus heavily on Bass's handling of the Palisades Fire, which Beutner has criticized as a "failure of leadership." Beutner's entry into the race comes as another former mayoral candidate, Rick Caruso, also a critic of Bass, is considering a run.



Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles on Monday, setting up a challenge to incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the June 2026 election.

What we know:

Beutner, 65, served as the head of the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2018 to 2021 and as a deputy mayor under former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa from 2010 to 2013.

His recent criticism of Mayor Bass centers on what he calls a "failure of leadership" during the Palisades Fire, which damaged his own home and destroyed his mother-in-law's.

Beutner's entry into the race comes as developer Rick Caruso, who lost to Bass in 2022, is also considering a 2026 run and has been a vocal critic of the mayor's fire response.

What they're saying:

In his campaign video, Beutner says, "I'll never accept the Trump administration's assault on our values and our neighbors. Targeting people solely based on the color of their skin is unacceptable and un-American."

A spokesman for Mayor Bass, Doug Herman, defended her record in a statement, saying, "when Karen Bass ran for mayor, homelessness and public safety were the top concerns of Angelenos. And she has delivered in a big way... today, homelessness has decreased two consecutive years for the first time in Los Angeles. Thousands of people have been moved off our streets and into housing. Violent crime is down across the city. Homicides have decreased to their lowest levels in 60 years."

Beutner responded to the city's after-action report on the fire, stating, "When you have broken hydrants, a reservoir that's broken and is out of action, broken [fire] trucks that you can't dispatch ahead of time, when you don't pre-deploy at the adequate level, when you don't choose to hold over the Monday firefighters to be there on Tuesday to help fight the fire -- to me, it's a failure of leadership." He added, "at the end of the day, the buck stops with the mayor."

What's next:

The political landscape for the 2026 election is beginning to take shape.

With both Beutner and potentially Caruso challenging her, Bass will be working to build on her administration's momentum.

The campaign will likely continue to center on key issues like homelessness and public safety, with the Palisades fire being a central point of contention.