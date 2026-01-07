Spencer Pratt, reality TV star and Pacific Palisades resident, announces run for LA mayor

The Brief Spencer Pratt announced he's running for LA mayor. Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the Palisades Fire. Since the Palisades Fire, they have been vocal critics of the city's and state's response to the wildfire.



Spencer Pratt, reality TV personality and Pacific Palisades resident, announced his run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Pratt made the announcement while speaking at the "They Let Us Burn" rally held on the one-year anniversary of the Palisades Fire.

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their home in the fire.

Since then, he's been a vocal critic of the city's and state's preparation and response to the wildfire.

"I'm done waiting for someone to take real action"

What they're saying:

"I have realized the city I love is being managed into the ground by people who don't have the courage to actually lead. NGOs, nonprofits, and unions are running this town. Why do you think $100 million in FireAid money is missing? The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action," Pratt exclaimed during the rally.

He said this isn't just a campaign for him, but a mission to expose the system.

"We are going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city with our light. LA is going to be camera-ready again," he said.

2026 LA mayoral run

Dig deeper:

As of Jan. 7, 2026, the LA City Ethics Commission website has a total of 21 mayoral candidates listed.

Voters will decide during the statewide primary election on June 2, 2026. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in the general election on November 3, 2026.

Mayor Karen Bass is seeking re-election.

RELATED: