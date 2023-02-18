Repairing Chatsworth sinkhole could cost $4 million, Caltrans says

Repairing a massive sinkhole that opened up following heavy rains in Los Angeles could cost up to $4 million, Caltrans officials said.

The sinkhole formed Jan. 9 on Iverson Road just south of the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth.

Officials say a 50-year-old drainage pipe was clogged with rocks and mud and split open causing the mess.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Massive Chatsworth sinkhole grows as more rain expected

Chatsworth sinkhole swallows 2 cars, 4 people rescued

Two vehicles fell into a sinkhole on Iverson Road in Chatsworth trapping four people. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A few days after it formed, workers said the hole was more than 40 feet deep.

Two cars were swallowed into the sinkhole and four people were rescued. A Nissan that a mother and daughter had to be rescued from appeared to look more like a crunched-up tin can with the hood, roof, and all the doors completely smashed in. The truck that fell into the hole appeared to be a total loss. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

The LA City Council has since approved $500,000 in emergency funding to expedite the repairs.