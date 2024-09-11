Encino residents on edge after attempted home invasion at Reggie Bush's house

NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush found himself the latest victim in a string of home robberies targeting LA's San Fernando Valley.

LAPD was called to Bush's Encino home around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one or more people tried to break into the home. Bush, who was home according to his representatives, screamed, scaring off the suspects.

When detectives arrived on scene they saw broken glass at the back of the home. According to TMZ, nothing was taken.

This isn’t the first time someone attempted to break into a home on this street. The San Fernando Valley, specifically the neighborhoods of Encino, Tarzana, and Sherman Oaks have seen a drastic increase in home burglaries and break-ins.

"I feel so bad for the victims of the burglaries, particularly people like Reggie Bush," said Bush fan and President of the Encino Neighborhood Council Josh Sautter.

Last week he held a meeting of concerned Encino residents - many of them burglary victims.

"They were angry and scared. The cure for being angry and scared is being connected and safe."

Sautter is planning another meeting soon. In the meantime, he's working on beefing up the neighborhood council with a stronger neighborhood watch. Security experts like Louis Perry with Kadima Security say that’s one way to beat the bad guys.

"The police are the greatest police department we got…LAPD…but the police do not do it alone. We have to get involved."

Guy Cohen, who lives a block from Reggie Bush’s home, owns Secureit Homes.

"Reggie Bush’s children are in the same class as my daughter and it hits real close to home."

He believes hardening homes is critical, especially given what's happened on his street.

"It’s been on my block. It’s been every other house for the last 30 days, so everybody’s on edge naturally."

Bush played for the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Buffalo Bills.