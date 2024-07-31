Masked prowlers scared off by neighbor in Tarzana

Police believe that this latest attempted burglary is part of the rash of burglaries that have happened in nearby Encino. This time it was in Tarzana, and thankfully, it was foiled by an alert neighbor - and it was all caught on camera.

It was just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when that neighbor noticed a suspicious car cruising up and down Aura Avenue in Tarzana, and when he saw three masked men get out and jump over his neighbor's gate, he knew they were up to no good.

So he grabbed his flashlight and his paintball gun and confronted the suspects, shining the 100,000-lumen light into his neighbor's front yard.

The suspects most likely thought it was the police, so they ran away. That's when he shot at their getaway car multiple times with his paintball gun.

The neighbor told FOX 11 that the neighbor who would have been burglarized originally didn't like all the cameras in the neighborhood, but this morning was very grateful that they were up and that he foiled this burglary.

No suspect description was released, but shortly after the attempted burglary, there was a pursuit with a car that police wanted to stop for reckless driving and speeding.

It matched the description of that suspect's SUV. Unfortunately, they got away, but detectives are going to be looking at whether or not the suspect or suspects in the pursuit are the same ones involved in the would-be burglary.