Reggie Bush prevents attempted home invasion at gated LA home

Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush nearly became the latest victim in a string of recent home robberies and burglaries in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley late Tuesday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers responded to the University of Southern California legend’s gated multi-million dollar home located in the Encino area.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that at least one suspect smashed out one of the windows of the house. Bush was home at the time and yelled, which apparently scared the suspect off.

It's unclear whether Bush's wife and daughter were also home at the time.

The entertainment news outlet also said officers found broken glass when they arrived at the scene.

The incident comes as home and business owners remain on high alert in the Valley and LA’s Westside.

No injuries were reported and the LAPD confirmed nothing was taken from the home.

Variety reported Bush purchased the mansion for $5.65 million in 2019.

Bush had an 11-year career in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 over the Indianapolis Colts.