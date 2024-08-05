Burglars hit another Encino home, neighbors say they’re ‘scared’

It’s happened again.

Another Encino family had their property burglarized, marking at least 15 break-ins in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood within the last month.

Investigators said the suspects smashed their way inside the multimillion-dollar home off Valley Vista Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Monday and woke the family inside.

The burglars became spooked when they came face to face with the family and ran out empty-handed, authorities said.

In March 2019, FOX 11 featured the luxury home that was targeted early Monday morning when it was on the market. FOX 11's Marla Tellez got a close-up look at the estate, including the sliding glass doors in the back, which was one of the selling points.

Not only were homeowners across Los Angeles on high alert, some are now admitting they’re scared.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

A neighbor told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette he’s living with his 93-year-old mother who resides in the neighborhood to offer her peace of mind amid the string of burglaries.

"We’re scared. We don’t know what to do," he said. "I don’t know why, what’s happening, but hopefully they’ll increase patrols and get us safe."

The resident added they’re discussing forming a neighborhood watch group and looking out for each other.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.