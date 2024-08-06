Encino home of music producers hit by burglars

The home of yet another Encino family was hit by a burglary crew overnight. This marks an estimated 20 burglaries in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood within the past month.

The family was woken up by the sound of breaking glass around 3 a.m. Monday. Video from the scene showed three masked men shattering a sliding glass door in the back of the home before they proceeded to burst into the home.

The mother and family, both successful songwriters and producers, immediately grabbed their children and locked themselves inside a closet in the primary bedroom of the home.

Investigators said they told the 911 dispatcher they could hear the burglars making their way toward them. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department swarmed the neighborhood with units on the ground and in the air.

Authorities said the burglars had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

It’s unclear at this stage of the investigation whether anything was stolen from the home.

All the attempted and confirmed burglaries are part of an alarming crime trend as the search for the burglary crew continues.