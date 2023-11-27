Redondo Beach neighborhood streets flooded by compromised water tank

Operations were back to normal Monday after a huge water tank flooded a Redondo Beach neighborhood near the border of Hermosa Beach.

Crews were called to the area of Ormond Lane and Harper Avenue, located blocks from the intersection of Sepulveda and Artesia boulevards, just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a pipe burst and video shows it sent water flooding down streets in the residential area.

Redondo Beach officers and firefighters were seen helping residents divert water from their driveways.

The water was shut off for about a half hour as the California Water Service (Cal Water) sent subcontractors to the scene.

Crews remain in the area to mitigate the pipe.