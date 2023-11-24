Man’s body washes ashore in Hermosa Beach

An investigation was underway in Hermosa Beach after a man’s body washed ashore on Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., officials with the Hermosa Beach Police Department received a call regarding a person floating in the water.

When officers arrived at the waterline in the 2200 block of The Strand, they found a deceased man who investigators said had suffered a gunshot wound.

Hermosa Beach PD is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for the investigation.

No further information was immediately released.