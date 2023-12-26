Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in Los Angeles County

article

With Christmas over, so begins the Christmas tree recycling season.

Beginning Tuesday in most areas of the county, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works confirmed residents can place natural Christmas trees curbside, next to the recycling and waste containers, on scheduled trash-collection days during the next two weeks or so.

Several drop-off sites are also available.

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, nails and plastic containers, as well as plastic or metal tree stands. No trees wrapped in plastic will be accepted, nor will artificial trees.

Tap or click here for a complete list of recycling rules, dates and drop-off sites specific to incorporated and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

Additional information on tree recycling, as well as environmental programs serving LA County, is available by calling 1-888-CLEAN LA between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday.