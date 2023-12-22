LA Chargers treat Boys & Girls Club of Central OC to holiday shopping spree

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Orange Coast teamed up to spread some holiday cheer this December!

A group of Chargers players took 20 members of Boys & Girls Club of Central Orange Coast (BGC of Central OC) on a shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods in Tustin on December 20.

Chargers players – kicker Cameron Dicker, wide receiver Alex Erickson and punter JK Scott – were at the sporting goods store to welcome the kids and sign autographs.

Those interested in learning about the Boys & Girls Club of Central Orange Coast can click here for more information.