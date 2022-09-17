RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high

A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month.

RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Malaga Creek the night prior, according to LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Samples taken on Friday, Sept. 16 show the bacteria levels at the beach still exceed state standards, meaning the beach between Torrance and Palos Verdes will stay closed. Samples are taken every day, and the beach will reopen when two consecutive test results show bacteria levels meet state standards.

Beachgoers are being asked to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. Authorities added closure signs are posted in the area of the contaminated water.

While RAT beach has been forced to close, LA County health officials have also issued advisories for the following locations:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, Near Tower 18

Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Click here for a full list of impacted beaches.