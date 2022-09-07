Sewage spill prompts South Bay beach closure

On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay.

Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet that 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Malaga Creek on Tuesday night.

The coastline will be closed between Torrance and Palos Verdes.

Lifeguards are patrolling the area to warn swimmers and surfers seeking a respite from the heat wave hammering down on Southern California to stay out of the water.

It's unknown when the coastline will reopen.