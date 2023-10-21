Rams player robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint in of more than $100,000 worth of jewelry at a Los Angeles hotel, authorities said Saturday.
Los Angeles Police officers responded to a robbery call Friday morning. Upon their arrival, they were told two men approached the 29-year-old Robinson, drew firearms and demanded Robinson's property, which included a watch, according to TMZ Sports.
SUGGESTED:
- LAPD addresses citywide spike in robberies
- Robberies involving street vendors have increased by 20% across Los Angeles, police say
- Employee killed trying to prevent liquor store robbery in West Covina
Robinson was not injured, TMZ Sports reported.
No arrests have been made.
Robinson began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and won a ring with them in Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He joined the Rams this offseason.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX11 News for the latest.