Rams player robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint in of more than $100,000 worth of jewelry at a Los Angeles hotel, authorities said Saturday.

Los Angeles Police officers responded to a robbery call Friday morning. Upon their arrival, they were told two men approached the 29-year-old Robinson, drew firearms and demanded Robinson's property, which included a watch, according to TMZ Sports.

Robinson was not injured, TMZ Sports reported.

No arrests have been made.

Robinson began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and won a ring with them in Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He joined the Rams this offseason.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX11 News for the latest.