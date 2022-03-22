LAPD addresses citywide spike in robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday addressed a citywide spike in robberies, assuring the public it is closely tracking the increase in these crimes and assigning more detectives to a task force investigating such robberies.

According to LAPD, there has also been an increase in the levels of violence used during the robberies and the frequency in which a gun was used.

Citywide robberies are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021, while citywide robberies with a firearm are up 44% compared to 2021, according to data from the LAPD.

Over the last year, authorities said there has also been an increase of armed robberies where the victims were wearing expensive jewelry in public.

"Numerous arrests have been made and Federal and State prosecutions are being pursued," police said.

Police have issued the following tips:

Travel in groups and stay in well-lit areas

Always be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to those around you

After shopping, take a different route home and pay attention to vehicles and pedestrians behind you; if you think you are being followed, change your route and call police

If you are approached during a robbery, you are encouraged not to resist; no property is worth your life

Anyone with information is asked to call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

