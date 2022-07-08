Robberies involving street vendors have increased by 20% across Los Angeles, police say
article
LOS ANGELES - Robberies involving street vendors have drastically increased throughout Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the city saw a 20% increase in food/street vendor robberies.
One of the most hard-hit neighborhoods is South LA. As of July 8, there were a total of 18 reported robberies whereas last year this time there were only nine.
LAPD says the robberies have occurred both at night and in broad daylight; suspects have been armed in most cases. In addition to robberies, street vendors have also fallen victim to violent attacks and assaults.
The LAPD has provided a list of safety tips for vendors to follow:
- Do not openly display cash in an unsecured environment
- Pay attention to your surroundings
- Using debit cards and surveillance cameras are highly recommended
- Call 911 immediately if a robbery occurs
- Gather suspect vehicle description and license plate