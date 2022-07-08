Robberies involving street vendors have increased by 20% across Los Angeles, police say

article

Robberies involving street vendors have drastically increased throughout Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the city saw a 20% increase in food/street vendor robberies.

One of the most hard-hit neighborhoods is South LA. As of July 8, there were a total of 18 reported robberies whereas last year this time there were only nine.

LAPD says the robberies have occurred both at night and in broad daylight; suspects have been armed in most cases. In addition to robberies, street vendors have also fallen victim to violent attacks and assaults.

The LAPD has provided a list of safety tips for vendors to follow: