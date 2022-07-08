Expand / Collapse search

Robberies involving street vendors have increased by 20% across Los Angeles, police say

By Alexi Chidbachian
Crime and Public Safety
(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Robberies involving street vendors have drastically increased throughout Los Angeles.  

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the city saw a 20% increase in food/street vendor robberies.  

One of the most hard-hit neighborhoods is South LA. As of July 8, there were a total of 18 reported robberies whereas last year this time there were only nine.  

LAPD says the robberies have occurred both at night and in broad daylight; suspects have been armed in most cases. In addition to robberies, street vendors have also fallen victim to violent attacks and assaults.  

South LA taco vendor attacked

The LAPD has provided a list of safety tips for vendors to follow:  

  • Do not openly display cash in an unsecured environment
  • Pay attention to your surroundings
  • Using debit cards and surveillance cameras are highly recommended
  • Call 911 immediately if a robbery occurs
  • Gather suspect vehicle description and license plate  