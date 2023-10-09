Employee killed trying to prevent liquor store robbery in West Covina

An employee tragically lost his life while attempting to thwart a robbery at Big Bob's Liquors and Market, located at the corner of Sunset and Point Avenue in West Covina.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night during what authorities described as an altercation while the employee attempted to stop a theft.

The victim, identified as an employee of the store, was found unresponsive just outside the establishment when police responded to a call reporting an armed robbery. Emergency medical services rushed the injured individual to the hospital via ambulance, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The West Covina Police Department is conducting an active investigation into the incident, with assistance from L.A. County sheriff's homicide investigators. Authorities have been diligently canvassing the area for surveillance footage and have been interviewing witnesses. According to witnesses, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a white SUV shortly after the shooting.

This tragic event has left the community in shock, and the search for the two suspects remains ongoing.