Rams looking to purchase Woodland Hills Promenade as training camp facility: report

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move to the San Fernando Valley.

According to reports, the reigning Super Bowl champions are looking to purchase the Woodland Hills Promenade as a training camp facility.

Currently, the Rams practice out of Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and have a training camp at UC Irvine.

If they were to purchase the Woodland Hills Promenade, the 34-acre area would be used as their new headquarters and practice facility.

However, the purchase isn’t cheap and would cost the franchise $150 million.

