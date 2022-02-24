Expand / Collapse search

Rams looking to purchase Woodland Hills Promenade as training camp facility: report

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Los Angeles Rams
LA Rams considering purchase of Woodland Hills Promenade

The Rams are considering a new location for its practice facility.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move to the San Fernando Valley. 

According to reports, the reigning Super Bowl champions are looking to purchase the Woodland Hills Promenade as a training camp facility. 

Currently, the Rams practice out of Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and have a training camp at UC Irvine. 

If they were to purchase the Woodland Hills Promenade, the 34-acre area would be used as their new headquarters and practice facility. 

However, the purchase isn’t cheap and would cost the franchise $150 million.  

