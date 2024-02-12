Rain enters California forecast again: What to expect

Don't put away your umbrella - the rain isn't done with Southern California just yet.

While the week starts off with sunny and mild weather to continue over the next few days, rain is likely as early as Friday for some parts, according to the National Weather Service. For now, the weather remains mostly dry, with increasing cloudiness expected for later this week and the chances of rain and mountain snow increasing through the weekend.

Forecasters said the probability of rain between Friday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 22 is "likely" starting Saturday, with between one and two storms and a possibility of flooding impacts.

"Early estimates from WPC indicate one to two inches of rainfall across the coastal and valley area with up to 4 inches in the mountains," the NWS said in its latest forecast update. "But there is a moderate chance that these amounts could be higher, given the possibility of southern upslope flow with this system.

Additionally, swells will build from late Friday into the weekend, increasing the potential for high surf and coastal flooding by Sunday, the NWS said.

Just last week, Southern California was battered by a pair of atmospheric rivers that left major flooding and mudslides in its wake, forcing the evacuation of many residents in the region.

In response, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares a local state of emergency. LA City officials reported several hundred mudslides and several water rescues due to the storm.