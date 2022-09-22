Man arrested after racially-motivated attack: Westminster PD

A 36-year-old man is behind bars after he threw a cup of gasoline on another man and tried to set him on fire in what authorities say was a racially-motivated attack in Westminster.

On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Westminster Police Department were called to an area near the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Oakcliff Drive for an assault investigation.

According to Westminster PD investigators, the victim was in his car when he was approached by a man who made a "derogatory comment towards Hispanics," and proceeded to throw a cup of gasoline at him.

The suspect then produced a lighter, and the victim was able to drive off on time before the suspect could ignite a fire.

Officials said the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Danh Nguyen, about two miles away at the corner of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue. When they attempted to contact Nguyen, he failed to yield and led officers on a short pursuit in a car "he did not have permission to have."

The pursuit came to an end when Nguyen ran into a planter wall near Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue where he was detained and taken into custody.

Nguyen was booked into the Orange County Jail. He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted arson and civil rights violations.

