Pursuit suspect plows into 2 Encino homes

A 60-year-old pursuit suspect was in the hospital and in police custody Friday after crashing into two homes in Encino overnight, officials said.

Starting around 2 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol officers observed the suspect traveling way too fast on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. When they attempted to stop the suspect, CHP officials said he took off and proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed. The suspect then got off on the White Oak Avenue exit in Encino.

A short time later, authorities said he lost control of his vehicle and plowed into two homes along Burbank Boulevard.

The suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics and cameras were rolling as he was loaded onto an ambulance.

No one inside the homes was injured.

Engineers were expected to evaluate the damage and determine if the homes were structurally intact.