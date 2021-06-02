Procession held for murdered Los Angeles County firefighter

A procession for the firefighter who was killed at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 was held early Wednesday morning as he was escorted by family members and fellow firefighters.

The procession was held around 1 a.m. as he was escorted by family members and fellow firefighters from the Agua Dulce fire station to the coroner’s office in Boyle Heights.

According to investigators, he was killed when an off-duty firefighter barged into the firehouse and opened fire. The suspect then drove to his home in Acton, barricaded himself, set his home, and then turned the gun on himself.

A second firefighter was also hurt in the shooting. He was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia located about 30 miles from the crime scene where he underwent multiple surgeries for his gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims and the gunman have not been released by authorities.

A candlelight vigil was also held in Acton on Tuesday night as "Amazing Grace" was sang and firefighters paid tribute.

"We lost honestly one of the best human beings that we have ever come in contact with and there’s no one that’s really like him," a fellow firefighter said during the vigil.

The fallen firefighter was described as a loyal firefighter and husband.

