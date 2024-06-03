Pro-Palestine encampment forms outside LA City Hall; Police issue tactical alert

A pro-Palestine encampment is being built right in front of the Los Angeles City Hall.

SkyFOX was over the scene Monday night as more than a dozen tents were lining outside the City Hall building in downtown LA.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on social media that the demonstration was not approved by the city.

"There is a non-permitted demonstration occurring in the Civic Center portion of DTLA. Please use caution in the area due to people in the roadway," LAPD's Central Division wrote on social media.

LAPD has since issued a tactical alert around 9 p.m. Monday, meaning officers will take an all-hands-on-deck approach in preventing the encampment from growing.