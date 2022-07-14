Three small earthquakes strike Southern California

article

Three small earthquakes were reported Thursday in Southern California.

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest around 6:19 p.m. Its depth was recorded at 6.5 km and struck about 7.8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest.

Another small earthquake was reported in San Bernardino County Thursday – this time near Yucaipa.

RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake happened at 6:19 p.m. PT about three miles east-northeast of Yucaipa. Its depth was reported about -0.12 mile, USGS reports.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

RELATED: Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt

Earlier Thursday, a preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lytle Creek area around 12:30 p.m.