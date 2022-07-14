Small earthquake strikes in San Bernardino County

article

A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck in the Lytle Creek area in San Bernardino County on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake was reported at 12:30 p.m. with an epicenter about six miles from Lytle Creek. In addition, the quake had a recorded depth of about eight miles.

FOX 11 viewers reported the temblor was felt in Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario.

Lytle Creek is a remote community in the San Gabriel Mountains, roughly 25 miles from Ontario.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



