Post Malone announces Inland Empire stop in 2023 tour

Post Malone is hitting the road this summer for a nationwide tour and the rapper is scheduled to make a stop in the Inland Empire.

According to Post Malone's website, the rapper will perform at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino on Saturday, August 19 as part of his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour.

He will also make at least one additional Southern California stop as he will be in San Diego six days before the San Bernardino show at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Those interested in learning more about the tour can click here.