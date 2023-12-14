Man shot, killed by police in Fontana

An investigation is underway in Fontana after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by police.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in front of an insurance and tax business at a strip mall near Mango Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, police said.

Video from the scene shows a blue pickup truck at the center of the investigation, as well as shell casings and at least two evidence markers in the parking lot where the shooting was reported.

The family of the man who was fatally shot told FOX 11 he was stopping at the liquor store at the strip mall after a long day at work, and they never heard back from him.

SUGGESTED:

The sister of the victim was at the scene and said she just wants to know what happened to her brother.

"They won't give us any details. How? Why? What happened? We want to know why. Why aren't they taking our phone calls? What did he do that made you shoot him? Because that's what you guys did - you guys shot him. That's the frustration. Why can't you tell us what happened?" she said.

The family of the man who was killed declined to name him and said it did not appear he had any weapons they're aware of and that he had no active warrants.

Several surveillance cameras in the area of the shooting will be analyzed to see if they could aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.