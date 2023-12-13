Burglar caught on camera ransacking Westminster home stole thousands in cash, jewelry

A Westminster homeowner said she feels her scene of security at home is gone, after a man was caught on home security footage ransacking the home for thousands of dollars of items.

It happened at Sandy Le's home in Westminster around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The man in a hat was seen very clearly, meticulously going through the rooms of the house, stealing what he could. In some of the video, the man is seen going through Le's father's bedroom, stepping on the bed and going through the man's belongings.

All told, the man stole thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and other sentimental items. Le said she believes that the thief was strategic in what he took.

"He didn't take any electronics or anything like that," Le said. "I was told by friends that work in law enforcement it's because those are easy to track. So it seems like he has experience doing this."

While the Westminster Police Department is investigating the robbery, Le said one officer didn't instill her with much hope that they'd catch the guy.

"He told us that even though the footage in the pictures and whatnot was really good, they asked me, ‘Do you know this person?’ I said, ‘No.’ And they said, 'If you don't know this person, it's very unlikely that we would be able to identify or catch him,'" Le said.

Le said that's why she's going public with the video, especially because she believes the man who stole from her is the same man who was seen in the neighborhood on doorbell camera video attempting to break into a home less than two miles away on the same night.

"We just want to make sure that other people see this so that they're more aware and also possibly spot him so that they can stay safe too," Le said.