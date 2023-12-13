4 arrested, $600K worth of stolen items seized during LAPD retail theft raid

The Los Angeles Police Department raided several businesses in the Westlake area believed to be linked to a retail theft operation.

Officers with Rampart Division seized approximately $600,000 worth of stolen items. Video from the scene showed officers load a semi-truck full of diapers, computers, energy drinks, soft drinks, a gun and much more.

At least four people were arrested, LAPD Captain Jay Roberts said.

The raid is part of a crackdown on brick-and-mortar stores that sell stolen goods.

According to Sheriff Robert Luna, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Burglary-Robbery Task Force has made 254 arrests, served 142 search warrants, and recovered nearly $600,000 in stolen merchandise within the last three months of the task force being created.

The sheriff's department received a $15.6 million grant from the state to fight organized retail theft.

"All of our partners in the region are doing a great job of responding to this, investigating this and making arrests, doing search warrants," Sheriff Luna said.

According to a report from the National Retail Federation, Los Angeles ranked No. 1 among the top U.S. cities impacted by organized retail crime.

The study also revealed the most frequently targeted items as accessories, clothing, electronics, food and beverage, and footwear to round out the top five.

Not only is there more retail theft crimes being committed, but the people committing these crimes are becoming more violent too, the study found.