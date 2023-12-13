Police chase suspects dump car, driver tries to jump backyard fence

The California Highway Patrol is chasing an allegedly stolen vehicle in the Granada Hills area Wednesday night. SkyFOX is live over the chase.

Reports of the chase came in around 9:30 p.m. in Van Nuys. Police believe the Honda Accord they're in pursuit of was stolen.

The driver sped down the 405 Freeway at speeds of over 115 mph as they entered the North Hills area, then got off the freeway in the Northridge area. After briefly getting stuck in traffic, the driver swerved through several lanes, at several points driving on the wrong side of the road.

At times, the driver would turn their headlights on and off. The driver continued to driver erratically through the Panorama City area, swerving lanes, cutting through parking lots, and making abrupt U-turns.

In the Panorama City area, the driver and a passenger dumped the car and ran. The two ran down an alleyway near the LA Wash, with one person, the driver breaking away from their passenger. The driver then hid under a pedestrian walkway in an attempt to hide from the LAPD helicopter before running back in the direction they came from. They then tried to jump a fence in the alleyway.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.