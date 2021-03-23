Police shoot allegedly armed man outside Olympic Station in Pico-Union

Los Angeles police on Tuesday shot an allegedly armed man outside the Olympic Community Police Station in Pico-Union.

The man underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition, according to a police statement.

The man approached the entrance of the station, near the intersection of 11th Street and Vermont Avenue, about 2:20 p.m., police said.

An officer spoke who spoke to the man saw what appeared to be a handgun and called for backup, police said.

The nature of the encounter and the words exchanged were not disclosed. No officers were injured.

The shooting was the sixth by the LAPD in a week, more than the first eight weeks of the year.

