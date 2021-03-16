Heavy police presence near USC campus after reports of possibly armed man; LAPD officer wounded

An LAPD officer has been wounded after reports of a possibly armed man near USC on Tuesday afternoon.

A male suspect is believed to be barricaded in the 100 block of West 21st Street, about a mile north of the USC campus, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers originally responded to the scene at about 12:14 p.m. due to reports of shots being fired, according to an LAPD spokesman, who says no injuries have been reported.

"Police activity is continuing about one mile north of campus on 21st Street between Toberman Street and Union Avenue. Please continue to stay away from the area," The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at about 5:01 p.m., "There’s been an officer-involved shooting in the area of 21st Street & Toberman Street within LAPD’s Southwest Division. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene, and we will provide more details as they become available."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

City News Service contributed to this report.

