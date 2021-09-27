Police investigating threat at Hart High School

Authorities in Santa Clarita were investigating a threat made against Hart High School.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the threat was found Friday afternoon written in one of the school’s restrooms. The threat mentioned Sept. 29, as well as a specific student.

Hart High will remain open and parents have been notified, school officials said.

Parents received the following notification Friday:

"Good evening, this is Jason d'Autremont, principal of Hart High School, with some important information for families and staff.

Friday afternoon, we discovered a threat against Hart High School written in one of our campus restrooms. We have contacted law enforcement and are investigating the issue. At this time, we do not have specific details to share, but wanted you to know that we are investigating the threat and have notified the family of a student whose name was listed.

The threat did mention September 29th. Our school will remain open tomorrow and throughout the week. Our local law enforcement has notified, and in an abundance of caution, they have arranged for an expanded presence in the area tomorrow and throughout the week.

If you or your student have any information regarding this matter, please consider contacting Hart administration or the local authorities.

Our Student Care Line is also available: HartTip@hartdistrict.org and 661-373-1822. Safety is always our top priority."

No further information was immediately released.



