Police investigate anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Pasadena, Beverly Hills

Dozens of anti-Semitic fliers were strewn around parts of Pasadena and Beverly Hills, outraging local communities and prompting a police investigation.

Some 200 fliers spewing antisemitic COVID-19 theories were found in both cities Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say some of the leaflets had been put in plastic bags weighed down with rice or pebbles, and were likely tossed out of a moving car. They were found in the southwest part of Beverly Hills, and in areas around Washington Boulevard and Mentor Avenues in Pasadena.

Writing on the fliers stated that "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish." The hateful acts come less than a month after similar fliers were found in Beverly Hills on the first day of Hanukkah.

"Our community has gone through 2,000 years of this, so they know the answer - and the answer is to make the world a better place," said Rabbi Chaim Mentz, who received dozens of calls after the fliers were found. He believes his synagogue, Chabad of Bel Air, will be packed this week as the community rallies together.

"Whoever’s out there doing this kind of stuff, thank you. In a roundabout way, if they knew their actions would make the Jewish people prouder, stronger, more productive - maybe they wouldn’t be out doing this kind of stuff," he said. "One candle of light disperses a lot of darkness. These little fliers that you find, they make a lot of noise. It got you here. But the reality is there are so many good people out there that can overcome these little, little maggots that try putting out negativity."

Representatives from the city of Beverly Hills released the following statement:

"On Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:43 p.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call from a resident who reported finding flyers containing hate speech. When officers surveyed the area, they discovered that flyers distributed throughout the southwest side of the City appear to be similar to those used in a previous incident that occurred in the City on November 28, 2021.

The flyer, a single 8.5" x 11" sheet of paper, contains propaganda-style hate speech related to the COVID pandemic and the Jewish people. Over 200 flyers have been collected from the neighborhood.

The Beverly Hills City Council would like to remind all who commit acts of hatred toward members of our community that these cowardly acts and any divisive attempts of intimidation will be rejected outright.

As a City that is made up of a diverse population and being one of the only Jewish-majority cities outside of Israel, the City condemns this unwarranted hate speech that has been unsuccessfully used to disparage a community that has, and always will, stand strong together and fight hatred of any kind.

Senseless acts like this have no home here and will never be accepted. Our community is home to families of survivors of the Holocaust who have seen evil and will never give in to such attacks.

The Police Department is thoroughly investigating and will be providing additional patrols along with private security throughout the City to ensure a safe holiday season.

Please report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 or the non-emergency dispatch number, tel:3105504951."

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo also responded, releasing the following:

"The Pasadena City Council stands united in our zero-tolerance position against all forms of hate speech, which has no place in our city.

The distribution of [antisemitic] fliers in Pasadena and other southern California communities over the weekend is abhorrent and totally goes against the values of our city and its residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and all those hurt by these disgusting acts. We know Pasadena residents—of all faiths—will to stand together and speak out against hatred in all forms."

