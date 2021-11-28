Antisemitic flyers found on front yards of several Beverly Hills homes

On the first day of Hanukkah, several Beverly Hills residents were shocked to find antisemitic flyers placed around the front yards of their homes.

The police department is investigating the hate crime.

Police said they received a call shortly after 6 a.m. from a resident who found a flyer containing hate speech on their front yard.

Police responded to the area and found the flyers enclosed in plastic bags containing rice, used for weight, distributed to homes in several blocks in the northeast area of the city.

"The flyer, a single 8.5" x 11 sheet of paper, contains propaganda style hate speech related to the COVID pandemic and the Jewish people," the police department wrote in a statement.

Officers and Public Works employees collected all the flyers.

"On this first day of Hanukkah, the Police Department will be providing additional patrols throughout the City to ensure a safe holiday season," the department tweeted.

The Jewish community of Beverly Hills responded by coming together in solidarity. Dozens of people gathered at city hall to light the Menorah.

They say the hateful messages will not bring them down.

"There is no rational reason for this kind of prejudice or bigotry. It is not founded on anything that makes any sense at all," said singer Pat Boone.

"All to often Beverly Hills has been a target for various sorts of hate crimes and we won't tolerate it," said Mayor Robert Wunderlich.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to call police at 310-550-4951.

