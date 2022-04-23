Police ID victim of Watts hit-and-run

The victim of a hit-and-run motorist in Watts was identified Saturday as a San Pedro resident.

Viviano Castaneda was 60 years old, according to the coroner's office.

Castaneda was walking in the roadway near the area of Grandee Avenue and East 103rd Street, near Ted Watkins Memorial Park, about 2:35 a.m. Friday, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Grandee, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision without the driver stopping to render aid to the man, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed in Watts hit-and-run

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene, where they pronounced the man dead.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white-colored, early model sedan with tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was asked to contact LAPD South Traffic Division Officer Lopez Del Haro or Officer Hurd at 323-421-2500. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527- 3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

