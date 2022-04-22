Man killed in Watts hit-and-run

Los Angeles police investigators are looking for the person who hit and killed a man in Watts early Friday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Grandee Avenue and East 103rd Street just before 2:40 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department officials. The victim was found with a damaged walker next to him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities and investigators believe the victim was in his 60s.

A description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

