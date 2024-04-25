Alleged LA pimp arrested in Irvine; human trafficking victim rescued

article

An alleged pimp has been arrested and a suspected human trafficking victim rescued following an undercover operation at a local hotel in Irvine, according to police.

Members of the Irvine Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force were dispatched to the hotel last week after receiving a report of a woman who was potentially being trafficked for commercial sex work.

When the suspected pimp and woman arrived, detectives confronted the pair and took the man into custody. The woman was taken to a safe location.

The suspected pimp has since been identified as 33-year-old Winston Jones from Los Angeles. He was arrested for multiple human trafficking-related charges, including pimping and pandering, according to police.