World's biggest bounce house coming to Southern California this weekend

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as The Big Bounce America, featuring the World’s Largest Bounce House, arrives in Southern California this weekend. The family-friendly inflatable extravaganza, spanning an impressive 24,000 square feet, will take over Elings Park in Santa Barbara County from April 26 to April 28 as part of its 2024 North American tour.

Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is renowned as the largest touring inflatable event globally, offering eight massive inflatable attractions that promise non-stop excitement for all ages.

The star of the show is the newly expanded World’s Largest Bounce House, now covering an area of over 24,000 square feet and standing at an impressive 32 feet tall. Inside, participants can look forward to giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops, all surrounded by whimsical oversized characters perfect for Instagram-worthy moments. The experience is heightened by a resident DJ spinning age-appropriate music and hosting games and competitions on a custom-built stage.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The event also features new attractions like OctoBlast, a unique combination of a bounce house and foam party. Dive into a deep-sea adventure filled with colorful ocean creatures and colossal foam cannons, all set to the beats of live DJs.

OctoBlast (Credit: Big Bounce America)

Sports enthusiasts will love Sport Slam, a customized sports arena offering endless opportunities for friendly competition with goals, nets, hoops, and various sports equipment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sport Slam (Credit: Big Bounce America)

For those seeking an epic challenge, The Giant awaits. Stretching over 900 feet, this obstacle course features 50 different challenges, culminating in a thrilling monster slide finale.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Giant (Credit: Big Bounce America)

For a space-themed adventure, look no further than airSPACE, a wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, and moon craters spread across three distinct inflatable structures.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ airSPACE (Credit: Big Bounce America)

According to Noa Visnich, Tour Manager of The Big Bounce America, this event promises fun for the whole family. "We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house!" said Visnich.

All-Access Tickets start at just $22 and include a three-hour pass to the event, offering timed sessions on The World’s Largest Bounce House along with unlimited access to OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended as events are expected to sell out quickly.

For the most up-to-date tour schedule and ticket information, visit The Big Bounce America.