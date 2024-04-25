California store puts together a shoplifting wall-of-shame

Shoplifters at Kitson in Beverly Hills should think twice before attempting theft.

The store has started displaying large "mugshots" of shoplifters on the windows of their main store on Robertson Boulevard as part of a new public shaming campaign. Videos of theft incidents are also shared across social media, where viewers frequently help identify the shoplifters.

Lisa Goodman, a stylist at Kitson, explained the reason behind the drastic measures.

"As a small business, we feel abandoned by the authorities. With little support from the mayor or district attorney, we've been compelled to take matters into our own hands."

According to Goodman, the devastating losses due to shoplifting, which run into tens of thousands of dollars across their four locations, underline the necessity of these measures.

"Sometimes they haul entire tables worth of merchandise to their cars, other times items are stuffed into pockets, or even worn out of the store," Goodman said.

The initiative has not only been about naming and shaming. Some shoplifters, embarrassed by their public exposure, have returned stolen items to the store.

"We are publicly shaming them, and it's our way to safeguard our business," says Goodman.

The community reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

A local shopper commented, "I think it's good. People should know, and it alerts other vendors as well."

This positive response from the community serves as a strong endorsement of Kitson's public shaming campaign.

Devon Fowler, who works at the nearby consignment shop "To Be Continued," says he loves the idea of shaming shoplifters.

"We appreciate that Kitson is drawing attention to this issue. People committing opportunity theft think no one is watching, but those losses add up quickly," says Fowler.

Fowler and Goodman say thieves are bold and fearless, knowing thefts under $950 are classified as misdemeanors, and they won't do any jail time.

Encouraging other businesses to adopt a similar stance, Goodman says, "It's the only way you're going to protect your assets and your store. Let people know they can't just walk in and steal your merchandise."