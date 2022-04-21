Woman killed, dog injured in Rancho Cucamonga hit-and-run

San Bernardino County sheriff's investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman and injured her dog in Rancho Cucamonga.

This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash reported in the area this month.

RELATED: Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cucamonga

On April 17 just after 7:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the 9000 block of Foothill Boulevard regarding a woman who was found lying on the roadway near a mobile home park. First responders found the woman unresponsive and her injured dog next to her.

The woman was taken to the Pomona Valley Medical Center where she died from his injuries, authorities said. Her name was not released and it is unknown what happened to her pet.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



