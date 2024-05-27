Police chase in Long Beach ends in deadly crash

A police chase involving the California Highway Patrol ended in Long Beach Monday morning with one person dead, according to authorities.

The pursuit started around 2 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway and ended less than 60 seconds later when the pursuit vehicle crashed on the transition road to the northbound 405 Freeway, CHP said.

It's unknown what initiated the pursuit.

One person died at the scene, and CHP officers were also sent to a local hospital.

The transition road was shut down during the crash investigation.