Pursuit ends in deadly crash on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

The Brief A high-speed pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a dump truck in Pasadena. Ventura County sheriff's deputies initiated the pursuit of the grand theft suspect in Camarillo. CHP officers were seen performing CPR on the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A high-speed police chase of a grand theft suspect in the Los Angeles County area Friday morning took a deadly turn when the driver crashed into a dump truck.

It all began around 10 a.m. when Ventura County sheriff's deputies responded to a call reporting grand theft at the Target store on Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo.

When they arrived, deputies saw the suspect leaving the area. They attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect sped away and initiated the pursuit.

The theft suspect traveled southbound on the 101 Freeway through Camarillo, then continued into Thousand Oaks before entering the 118 Freeway eastbound through Simi Valley.

The suspect then moved on to the Granada Hills and Chatsworth area, reaching triple digits and weaving in and out of the carpool lane. At one point, the SUV clocked 118 mph.

By 11 a.m., the suspect was on the 210 Freeway in the Tujunga area.

Just moments later, the SUV collided with an orange dump truck traveling on the 210 Freeway near exit 19 in the Pasadena area.

The SUV then veered onto the right shoulder as several CHP patrol vehicles approached the vehicle.

CHP officers were seen performing CPR on the pursuit suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m. by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

All lanes of the 210 Freeway in the area remain closed.